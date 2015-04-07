A senior member of the Illuminati breaks his silence – Can you tell us what position you hold in the Illuminati?

I’m part of the 12-man Ruling Council. There are five Americans, five western Europeans, one Russian and one Indian. We have members in every country of the world, but there are fewer than 6,000 of us in total.

People say that the Illuminati are exceptionally wealthy. Is that true?

It’s true that all twelve members of the Ruling Council are wealthy, but money, for us, simply funds our mission, nothing else. We are not worshippers of Mammon, as our accusers would have you believe. [In fact, most of what could be called the “wealth” of the Illuminati is in the form of priceless treasures, not “liquid” money. Some members of the Illuminati have acquired considerable wealth; most are not wealthy.]

Are you intent on creating a New World Order?

The blunt answer is yes, but not in the way our enemies claim. We are liberators.

Liberators of what?

Of the human race. That’s our mission. To set humanity free from…sorry I must stop there.

Excuse me, why do you have to stop?

I was in danger of saying too much. I’m afraid I can’t speak freely, given the nature of the secret the Illuminati are protecting, and the power of our enemies.

Are your enemies people like David Icke? Is he exposing your conspiracy?

We are conspirators, yes, but our conspiracy is entirely benevolent. David Icke is not an enemy of the Illuminati. He says many things with which we agree. His problem is that he has not correctly identified the true enemy. His enemy is the same as ours, but he does not understand their real nature and purpose. His lizard theory is of course preposterous and discredits all of the many sensible things he says. It’s most unfortunate that a clever man has played into the hands of our mutual enemy by presenting incredible theories that no rational person could take seriously.

What do you mean by “mutual enemy”?

Icke makes many perceptive observations, but he erroneously calls the enemy the Illuminati and the New World Order and so forth. In fact, the enemy is the Old World Order – the people who have been in charge from the very beginning. They have no need to change anything because the world is already dancing to their tune. Their tyrannical dynasties have stridden the world stage for millennia. The last thing they want is a new world. Icke is correct when he identifies royal families, presidents, prime ministers, bankers, media barons, top business executives and so on as the enemy. He is wrong to call them the Illuminati. We are the very people who are waging the fiercest war against the enemy, trying to stop them choking the human race to death. We are the last and only hope for humanity. Everyone who opposes a New World Order is deluded – having swallowed the deceptions of the enemy – or is actively in the service of the powers that be: the Old World Order.

Why are you breaking your silence at this time? And why did you choose to speak to me?

We chose you because you have a reputation for impartiality, fair reporting and protecting your sources. It’s true that we are a highly secretive organisation, but people misunderstand our secrecy. There are those who are secretive because they are part of a conspiracy to control, manipulate and oppress others. And there are those who are secretive because they wish to conceal themselves from those who would do them harm. Our enemy wishes to destroy us, and for that reason we must maintain our secrecy. Our enemy is very powerful and always searching for us. Our enemy has promoted the myth that we are somehow running the world. Nothing could be further from the truth. We are in hiding. We always have been. We are breaking our silence because every now and again, when we judge the time is right, we try to communicate our ideas in coded form to those with ears to listen. We are always looking to recruit those who are still free. The number is shrinking all the time.

What do you mean by “those who are still free”?

Sorry, I can’t expand on that. Let me just say to you that we tried twice in the past to show a coded glimpse of the nature of our great secret. You have probably heard of the most mysterious manuscript in the world – the Voynich manuscript. No one has ever been able to decode it. The men who wrote it were members of the Illuminati and they were captured and killed before they could release the key to decoding it. The Arthurian legends were our other main attempt to enter popular consciousness and reveal our true purpose. They succeeded to an extent, but our enemies were able to confuse our message by releasing alternative versions of the legends. So, now we are trying again.

In what way?

The Arthurian legends were imaginative fictions that alluded to the secret we are protecting…the Holy Grail, if you will. We prefer this fictional approach because it allows us to conceal the truth from our enemies. They are unable to distinguish between the fact and the fiction. But those who have ears for our message – they will learn the truth.

So, you have created new coded “legends”?

In a manner of speaking. We hired a successful ghost-writer to create four coded ‘novels’ for us that would outline our purpose. The chosen writer was handsomely rewarded and sworn to secrecy. But…

I apologise for pausing for so long. Let me just say that he will not be writing the fourth and final part. I am not permitted to tell you any more than that. We are seeking a new ghost-writer to complete the task.

Did your enemies find the writer? Did they harm him? Or recruit him, perhaps?

I cannot comment on any of that.

The three completed novels are attributed to “Mike Hockney”. Is that a pseudonym?

Yes.

On other pages of this website there are videos featuring the voices of several people. Are they members of the Illuminati?

No, certainly not. They work for a progressive, unconventional advertising agency that the Illuminati have used on occasion. Their brief was simply to advertise our novels in a non-threatening, almost amusing way. We think they have done a reasonable job. [These videos have been removed: the site is now maintained by three Seventh Degree members of the Illuminati. The sites that were depicted in the videos are of special significance to the Illuminati.]

Are you claiming that the three novels partially reveal a great secret?

Yes. Let me be perfectly clear. The three novels are called “The Millionaires’ Death Club”, “Prohibition A” and “The Armageddon Conspiracy”. The fourth novel in the series (to be called “The Soul Camera”) will complete the revelation of the entire secret. But only for those with eyes to see.

I have read all three novels. I saw no real connection between them.

Then you have not ‘seen’. The task is not an easy one. You must be enlightened to perceive our secret.

“The Armageddon Conspiracy”, in particular, seemed to hint at something truly extraordinary.

The writer went too far in this case. He disobeyed our brief and added elements that we had never intended. But, we must confess, he perhaps performed a great service for us. This book is the one that comes closest to revealing our precise secret.

Why can’t you just tell us your secret? Why all of this cloak and dagger stuff?

If you knew what the secret was, you would understand perfectly. Let me just say that the secret, if revealed to the whole world at one moment, would lead to an unimaginable cataclysm. The very thing we most seek to protect would be destroyed. Everything we have worked for over many millennia would be lost.

That sounds like an incredible secret.

It would be better for me if I knew nothing of this secret. My entire life revolves around it. I have had to live a constrained, fearful life because of it. All of us in the Illuminati have had to live this way. Some secrets are great burdens. This is the greatest burden of all.

I really don’t know what to make of what you have told me. You must realise it sounds odd.

That can’t be helped. I wish the secret weren’t true. I wouldn’t believe it myself if I hadn’t seen the evidence.

Why don’t you reveal the evidence? Then we will all be convinced.

The evidence automatically reveals the secret. Therefore I cannot reveal the evidence. Only new members of the Illuminati are shown the evidence.

Is someone like me allowed to join the Illuminati?

Any suitable person can join. But to prove that you are suitable involves a long and arduous process. We must ensure that the enemy does not infiltrate us. It would be a catastrophe for the human race if the enemy discovered our secret.

I am intrigued. But I’m not sure I’d want to go through your process.

I understand.

Will you be making any further announcements?

Not in the foreseeable future.

Thank you for speaking with me.

Thank you.

