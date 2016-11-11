Illuminati Card Game Predicts Donald Trump Assassination – A mysterious card game that accurately predicted 9/11 and Princess Diana’s death before they occurred has now predicted a Donald Trump assassination. Steve Jackson’s 1995 Illuminati: The Game of Conspiracy makes the grim prediction that Trump will be killed before he is inaugurated in January.

Dailystar.co.uk reports:

The card, titled Enough is Enough, is thought to hold an image similar to an angry-looking Trump, 70, taken in 2011. It reads: “At any time, at any place, our snipers can drop you…have a nice day.” Many see this as a direct reference to an assassination of the person on the card. An alleged assassination attempt has already failed on the wouldbe president.

Michael Sandford, 20, is accused of trying to grab a police officer’s gun to shoot Mr Trump at a campaign rally in Las Vegas.

And a terrifying radio broadcast previously predicted the man’s assassination.

Donald Trump has certainly ruffled a few feathers and insulted many of his opponents making this card all the more believable.

People clearly have some dark desires to hurt The Donald, as a grim Trump surgeon simulator game shows.

Previously the spooky card game features scenarios people claim predicted the September 11 terror attacks in 2001, Princess Diana’s death and the 2010 BP oil spill.

Released as a challenging role playing pursuit for people aged 12 and above, players take the role of a secret society and draw cards as they plot world domination.

All this seems fairly innocent, until you consider the predictions the cards make.

The game’s “Terrorist Nuke” card looks eerily similar to the 9/11 attacks on New York.

On that attack two passenger jets smashed into the Twin Towers.

The card depicts fire ripping through one of two buildings, with the suggestion that it will collapse.

Another card appears to predict the death of Princess Diana – two years before the tragedy.

The card has an artist’s interpretation of the princess in a tiara surrounded by flashing cameras from the press.

Weirdly the description underneath says that she is “immune to attacks by your rivals’ Peaceful or Liberal groups…except for the media”.

Although it does not make a direct reference to her death, it does seem to allude to claims that the French press chasing her vehicle led to her untimely demise.

Another terrifying prediction seems to predict the BP oil spill in 2010.

The card named “Oil Spill” shows a bird covered in thick black oil, which is oddly similar to the images of wildlife from the time of the ecological disaster.

Conspiracy theorists believe the game was launched by a real-life secret society who are plotting global agenda.

The idea that the Illuminati are co-ordinating the world’s destiny has been the main focal point for the majority of conspiracy theorists.