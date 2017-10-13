We Are Now Sharing Our Planet With A NEW Species Of HUMANS - Hiduth.com

We Are Now Sharing Our Planet With A NEW Species Of HUMANS: Mary Rodwell, author, ufologist and hypnotherapist discusses her reasons to believe that a new species of humans is living among us in the interview she gave to best-selling author and alternative news journalist Alexis Brooks.

Rodwell has long been dedicated to studying Star Children – a race of hybrid beings with alien DNA, who are also believed to be a new human species with superior cognitive abilities.

According to her, there’s an increase in the number of young children who claim to be aliens, and this is independent of contact with the media. In fact, this new human race derives from abductions and alien experiments, something that Rodwell could indirectly witness through the regression therapy sessions she had held with many patients that had been abducted by aliens. The experiences they shared were good enough evidence for the researcher to believe that a new species of humans is living among us.

According to Rodwell, “They are upgraded. They have the ability to think and reason way above the curve. The children had a lot more conscious awareness of multi-dimensional experiences. While their parents were afraid of the experiences relayed by the children, the children spoke naturally of their experiences.”

One thing that distinguishes these people from the rest of us is the different perception they have of the world. Rodwell believes that a number of conditions including Asperger’s and ADHD these children are diagnosed with are in fact a sign of hidden abilities directly resulting from genetic manipulation by a technologically-advanced alien race.

Should this prove true, the so-called ‘junk DNA’ in our genome could provide a range of cognitive functions that have never been studied by science. Unlike past decades, today we have much more information relative to these syndromes. However, we have a lot more to learn as we still have no evidence how one gene influences another and how deep the roots go. Generally speaking, modern science hasn’t yet reached the level where it can fully understand and explain the subtle mechanism through which life constantly upgrades.

The Human Genome Project’s Prof. Sam Chang, one of the first specialists to promote the idea that junk DNA is of extraterrestrial origin, is of the same opinion.

According to him, “These alien sequences have their own systems and resist certain drugs.”

Although evolution largely depends on adaptation, these processes take thousands of years to become a standard. Taken that there is such a wide gap between two successive generations, the only reasonable explanation is that there must be an external factor accountable for this manipulation of the human genome.

What we are still wondering about is whether all of humanity will eventually become activated to a ‘higher intelligence’ when the aliens arrive. Or we’ll become museum exhibits alongside the Neanderthals we made extinct with our bigger brains and appetites. And most importantly, are we driving ourselves towards the end of us as a result of our desires?

