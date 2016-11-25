Real Ghost Story: Terrorizing Spirits – On July 26th, 2008, I lost my daddy unexpectedly – he was only 75 and died in his sleep. The funeral was held on August 1st in Texas where he lived. After his funeral, I came back home to Huntsville, Alabama.

To make sense of what I am about to explain, I question my daddy’s death because no autopsy was done and the coroner based his final death determination on what my mother told detectives the night of his death. I also question comments/reactions made to me the night of his death and during the preparation of his funeral. The more I probed into finding out more info, the worse my visions appeared to me.

I was very devastated by my daddy’s death and wanted to be alone on the eve of Sunday, August 3rd, so I decided to sit on my front porch. For a history of my house, my husband and I had it built on three acres and have been living in it for over a year now. I have never experienced any spirits or visions prior to my daddy’s death before in that house.

As I was crying and staring out into the view, I decided to call my brother who lives in Florida to talk with him a bit. As I was talking to him, a blackish figure (like an image of a person) appeared to me by the entrance of my property (about a good 500 feet from me) and disappeared within seconds. I felt an eerie feeling from this and within seconds a second blackish figure appeared in the same area, but only shorter than the first.

I really had a scary feeling and when I hung up with my brother, I went into the house to tell my husband what I just saw. I explained to him that both were spirits and one seemed taller than the other. My husband believed me and told me that it was more than likely I saw ghosts. I shook it off and really didn’t think anything about it.

Well, a few days past and I was in the kitchen cooking dinner.

My husband and daughter were at work, and my son was upstairs in his room. As I looked up into the next room, I saw a black tainted figure run across the room and into my bedroom. I literally heard the pitter patter of feet running across my wood floor as well as the sound you hear when walking on a crawl space. I froze and asked myself, what in the world was that.

My son likes to play tricks on me sometimes, so I called out his name and when he didn’t answer, I walked into my bedroom to see if he was hiding in there – he wasn’t. I walked upstairs and my son was on the computer in the guest bedroom. I asked him if he was just downstairs and he said no. I went back downstairs and finished dinner.

Since my daddy passed, I dreamt about him every night, and in my dreams I always called for him, but he never appeared. And I always seemed to wake up around the same time – about 3 in the morning.

One night, I was dreaming about him and crying for him and he appeared to me dressed like Lazarus was in the Bible – his body and head were wrapped with cloth. I could see his ghostly face within the wraps and when he smiled at me, I woke up and found my daddy leaning over me. When I said daddy out loud, he disappeared. I looked at the clock on my nightstand; it was 3:06 in the morning. I turned over to my side, smiled, and fell asleep.

My daddy’s appearance was real to me and it gave me comfort to see him. I also felt that he was letting me know that he was okay and he is in Heaven with God. I haven’t dreamt of him since.

About two days after seeing my daddy, my girlfriend who is a Prophetess came over to bless my house because I told her that I have been seeing spirits and felt scared – especially at night. That evening (a little after 10 p.m.), I was sitting in my office, which sits next to my bedroom. My son was asleep, my daughter was at work, and by this time my husband had to leave on business travel.

While working on the computer, I noticed a blackish figure to my left and when I looked, it passed and went into my bedroom. I got chills all over and within seconds, a second figure passed and went into my bedroom – it was the same two that I seen out in the yard on August 3rd. I immediately said out loud… Whatever you are leave my house right now! Why I didn’t say In the name of Jesus! I don’t know.

Well, I stayed up for a little while and decided to go to bed. Ever since I have had such experiences, I usually laid in bed and stare out the window because I was scared to go to sleep. I could feel a negative presence and I say negative because I know it was not my daddy. And to make matters worse, my husband was out of town. And even though I knew there was a presence in my room, I tried to stay awake as much as I could.

In the wake of Hurricane Gustav, my husband’s family from New Orleans decided to stay with me to get away from the storm. I was so happy because I felt like my house would not be so quiet and having more people in the house gave me a sense that the spirits would not reveal to me.

When they arrived, I talked with my mother-in-law about my experiences and she told me to continue to bind the spirits according to God’s word, because demon spirits are real and will keep taunting me if I didn’t. She also told me that this is the only way for the spirits to leave my house. That evening, I hung out on the deck with my sister-in-laws and talked a little about how I was feeling and how I was scared to go to sleep. About midnight, I called it a night.

It was about 12:50 a.m., and I dreamt that my sister-in-law came into my room and I asked her what she is doing. She replied that she is going to sleep with me because of me being scared. Well, she got into my bed and hugged me (like a man would hug his wife – I was laying on my side with my back to her, and she rested her left hand on my left shoulder).

I told her that she could scoot over and when she replied that she doesn’t want to in a voice that was not her, I turned over and saw that it was one of the spirits. When I woke up I had chills all over my body and I literally felt a hand impression leave my shoulder.

This really freaked me out because I felt a hand on my shoulder and I felt a weight of someone lying next to me. I immediately got up and opened my blinds to let some moonlight in. Since I was too scared and wanted to stay awake, I walked around my house a bit before I lay back down.

As I lay back down, I kept telling my self to stay awake. I was really scared and felt a very strong presence in my room. Though I fought the feeling, I fell back to sleep. I then began dreaming that a spirit was on my left laughing, a spirit was sitting on my chest, while another spirit was standing by my bed leaning over me. The spirit sitting on my chest was holding my mouth so I could not scream or breath. I could feel real pressure over my mouth as I tried to scream and I could also feel the reality of the situation while I fought to wake up.

When I was able to wake myself up, I felt the impression of hands over my mouth and weight from two hands leave my mattress where the third spirit was standing. I thought to myself, Was there a third spirit? When I looked at my clock, it was a little after three in the morning. This really freaked me out and I called out to Jesus and demanded that the spirits leave my room and my house! I really could not fall back asleep because how scared I was. So, I laid there until I saw day break set in.

That morning, my family from New Orleans decided to head back home. After sleeping with my TV and light on for a few days, I finally asked my daughter if she could sleep with me. She did for about a week until I was not so scared anymore.

I haven’t seen any spirits since this occurred, and I have not dreamt of my daddy, but at times I do feel a presence around me and I get an eerie feeling. I quickly bind it in the name of Jesus when I do though.

I have had some experiences with ghosts in my past, but have never been through this before and never been this scared. Some call it Sleep Paralysis. I call it a Spiritual Warfare. These spirits taunted me for over a 4-week period and I don’t fully understand why.

A friend of mine told me about a Hag riding my back. Maybe these spirits are angry and do not want to leave my house after it was blessed, or maybe they are trying to keep me quiet on probing the cause of my daddy’s death… I don’t know the answer, but I am just glad that when I call out on Jesus, I feel like they leave.