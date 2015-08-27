Real Ghost Story: The People I See – Ever since I was ten I have noticed weird things that a normal 10 year old would not notice or see. I was ten when I saw my first spirit. I was visiting my grandmother for the summer, my first summer away from my family.

It was a couple weeks, and one night something weird happened. It was about 10:30 when I went to bed, my grandmother went to go to bed and she always closes my door. I went to sleep in the guest room, around 11 she went to sleep. About at midnight I was sleeping and I got a sense I was being watched. I open my eyes and there was a older gentleman about his late 70’s and, he was wearing a suit like 1800’s clothing nothing like what people were wearing, now this was in 2005 in Astoria, Oregon. I looked at for few seconds. He was standing in my doorway looking down the hall at my grandmothers room. He told me to watch my grandmother she was in danger. I got scared, knew it wasn’t a evil spirit it had a calm sense like he knew her, but I got scared, what 10 year old wouldn’t be scared.

I hid under my covers for 5 or 10 seconds and I looked up again he was gone and, the door was closed and, the presence of someone was gone. I told my grandmother the next morning and she said that was her grandfather he always watched out for her and he was just wondering who was in her house (this was the first time I was visiting her). A couple days later we were driving to the the beach and she took her medicine right before we left. I was looking out the window when I saw him, the man who visited me a couple nights before and he pointed down the road. I saw my grandmother sleeping at the wheel and a huge truck roaring down the highway I quickly grabbed the wheel and drove away from the truck I pulled the emergency brake and we stopped 6 miles from Seaside, Oregon. I woke her up and told her everything. It was so scary.

Then in 2006 in Chinook, Montana I was walking home from school and I saw this girl hiding behind a tree. I was asking her why she was so shy she came out and, she had a scar on her face and scratches on her arms she said her name was Elizabeth, I invited her to my house. Not knowing the difference of a ghost and a real person, I asked my mother if I could have a friend over, she said sure where is she. I said right here. She told me no one is here. I argued with her and I went to my room. Elizabeth followed. We were at dinner the same night and my father came home from an accident. He was a police officer and I told him about my new friend Elizabeth. He started to cry and told me that a 14 year old died in the accident named Elizabeth that afternoon about when I walked home.

Now I am 17 and spirits keep following me and watching me begging me to help them even though I don’t know what they want. Even a demonic spirit named John and he keeps messing everything up and he won’t leave me alone. I need help. I am terrified of him and he tells me scary things that are evil and horrifying things that a 17 year old girl should not hear, he even tells me I am going to die young. It makes me paranoid to even go out of the house. I have done research but I need help getting rid of the other spirits and him. I also can sense auras and feel what other people feel in their souls and I always know what is wrong with people because I feel their pain!

I also have a women named Kate. She claims to be my mother in a past life and tells me what to do or she will punish me for being a bad daughter, she also has a little girl following her around named Haley she is 5 years old and she always plays little tricks around me or makes things fall. This my ghost story that no one knows.

Source: yourghoststories