Real Ghost Story: A Walk In The Woods – When I bought this property a couple of years ago, one of the main selling points was the woods. Between the house and the road are rows and rows of red pine, roughly five acres and standing maybe thirty five to forty feet tall. Walking through these woods gives off an eerie feeling but enjoyable still. The ground covered by many thick needles giving off a spring step when trekking through. Behind the home is more of a wild side landscape with many different trees, a creek and a winding path that’s just wide enough for a small utility vehicle.

These woods the kids and I enjoyed most. We have done a few projects such as build a small wooden bridge to get to the other side of the creek. We made a rope swing and they all have their own battery operated vehicles to drive the path if they wanted too. One thing we did do last year looking back is that we found a huge pile of rocks in the middle of nowhere. The rocks varied in size from a handful to a little over a bowling bowl size. Well we were pulling rocks off that pile as if there was buried treasure inside. We never found anything other than more rocks. The pile of rocks is maybe 10 feet long, 8 foot wide and maybe 3 feet tall. We dug down deep enough to see rocks that were actually buried in the ground too so we stopped. I am thinking now that maybe that wasn’t such a good idea.

In recent past our family had dealt with something I thought would never happen and that was a ghost or ghosts in our home. The story first written explains the details in that but with this happening in my home, I and my wife talked about this with friends and family. I live in small city and talking with them, stories of this property began slowly coming out of the woodwork. The following stories below are accounts from what we heard happening in these woods.

My wife spoke to her sister and her sisters husband. Her husband recalls three stories of the previous owners experience, two of them he claims he can’t remember but I am taking it as either making it up to scare us or just refuses to tell us. The one experience he did say was that the man that lived there chose to never take trees from these woods (main source of heating for the house is a wood stove) and never hunted in these woods.

I spoke to a friend of mine who we will call Burt, about the haunted house incident. Burt has been hunting in the woods behind this property for many years and decided to tell me of his experiences of what has happened to him and many hunters including his young nephew now. Going out in the early hours before sunrise. Everyone seems to see a silhouette of a man walking around and when approached, he disappears. Other accounts is there is a light they see about the side of a credit card flying around and that too when approached disappears. The one event that kind of sent chills up his spine was one morning he was up in a tree, all set up and awaiting as hunters do. He saw a light down below at the bottom of the tree just sitting there, so he called out and asked who it was. No answer. He became angry that this person was messing with his hunting site so he began to threaten him or her. The light stayed right there at the bottom. So Burt climbed down and as he climbed down, saw the light move away. He said he chased this light a good forty yards or so and then it just disappeared. He says he remembers standing there in a thick fog and all of a sudden, debris from up above in the trees such as leaves and twigs came falling down upon him and as he looked up, this huge gust of wind, strong enough to almost knock him down came rushing in. He says he doesn’t hunt alone anymore.

Another friend who is a volunteer for the fire department told me they were called out there for a fire about five to six years ago. Apparently half of the house caught fire but luckily no one was hurt or in the home at the time of the fire. He said it was strange because they could not find the source of fire. He said that while they were there he saw someone standing just inside the yard by the woods for a glimpse and when he turned to go catch up with him, there was no one there. He said he had an eerie feeling about the woods. He told his supervisor about what he saw but he doesn’t know if someone followed up by going to see if there was anyone or not.

Ok so these are the stories I heard during the time of my haunting. I have not had any experiences myself in these woods nor my kids but recently an event happened with someone I know from work.

I have had some raccoon problems in the last few weeks as well. We have or had should I say six chickens. In two evenings we had lost two to the raccoons. We know they are raccoons because we saw them from the second floor looking out the window in the evening. A co-worker of mine who we will call Billy, overheard me telling another about losing my chickens and he had offered his services to come out and exterminate them. Awesome. We agreed for him to come out on a Saturday evening and he and his friend would come out and camp out for a couple of hours around the chicken coop late at night to pick them off as they came.

Around 8:30 in the evening they pulled in the drive way, got their gear and decided a change of plans. Because the layout of the property and woods, they first were going to check the abandoned camper, then patrol the pines and then patrol the woods in the back. Within ten minutes I received a text from him saying they got a huge one in the camper and were now going to patrol the pines. I replied with a great job guys but be careful in the pines, there are a couple of deep bunkers within the pines and not to trip into them. About fifteen minutes later, I walked out on the deck from the second floor and saw them coming back. I asked how it went. They told me they thought better to come back to the house.

What had happened was they walked deep within looking up the pines to pick them out of the trees and they heard branches and needle crunching from what they thought was a coyote. They looked down in the snow and had seen some tracks. The noises grew and it seemed like there were more than one now. They felt they were being circled, worried that they stumbled upon a den- high tailed it back to the house.

They said they were going to walk the back woods now. I thought maybe this wasn’t a good idea so I tried to talk them out of it. I told them I had heard stories of those woods in the dark. Their reply was they have dealt with scary things in the woods before and that they would be fine. Ok then- good luck on your journey and I shall see you on the other side I told them. I went back inside.

About ten minutes later I received a text. “we are leaving”. I walked outside to catch up with them before they left for the night. Before they walked down the woods I saw two young men with their fire arms, confident and all Rambo’d up for the extermination. When I saw them on their return they were three shades whiter, eyes wide open and they were talking so fast I had to ask them to slow down. One of them just put his guns away and got right into the truck. Billy explained to me what had happened.

They walked down the path and while walking they felt they were being watched. They heard a big crack of a branch on the ground behind them. They quickly turned around and flashed their spot light and saw nothing. No noise of animal running away, no broken branches no nothing. They continued down the path and about midway, Billy saw what had looked like a glowing white blob he says. Roughly about five feet tall and hovering. They flashed the light on it and it looked like it moved so fast it was a blur and disappeared. Talking to each other asking if they saw it and just then branches and twigs crunching behind them. The other saw it again and as they flashed the light, again it disappeared. This happened two more times, each time appearing to get closer and closer. It was messing with them, appearing behind them. This is when I received the text and they ran back to the house.

Billy told this story to many co-workers at my place of employment and of course he got a hard time for it. No one believes his story nor mine of the house and that’s ok. There are now three guys at work who are planning on walking the woods to debunk his story. I am unsure if this is a good idea or not but I am leaning towards letting them.

Yesterday I had told a friend online about what’s going on with the woods. She had told me it may sound crazy but she may have an idea of what it was. She is into Fae Lore. She told me it sounds like a dark fairy. She doesn’t remember the name but she is thinking it’s a marrow fairy. She says that this fairy which can be five foot tall I guess, walks the woods and eats bones. Bones from animals of course that have been killed. She says they protect their woods for their stash. They normally don’t harm humans but are known to play or chase. A way to test it would be to bring a chicken bone, throw it out and circle back and see if it’s gone. Hmm

I am leaning more of a ghost than a fairy but what do I know.

Anyways, the latest news there is a co-worker who really wants to check this out. His name is “Steve” and is going to walk the woods the first weekend of April with Billy. Billy has agreed. They have decided only the two of them, fire arms and flash light just as the same as the evening of the event. I will keep you posted.