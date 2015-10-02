Sin for Salvation – The world is a system of control. At all times, the world rulers seek to impose their will on the ordinary people through laws, rules, commandments, regulations, codes of conduct, orders, hierarchies, “legitimate” authority. If necessary, they will use force to uphold their laws, but that involves expense, trouble and potential dangers, so they desire instead that the people should internalise their panoply of control and obey it robotically. That way, the rulers enjoy all of the benefits of control without having to expend time and effort enforcing it. They are free to indulge themselves and take maximum advantage of the subjugated people. Their task, then, is to work out how to manipulate people into internalising the masters’ rules of the game so that they don their chains voluntarily. They have become grand masters at making the puppets dance.

So, if the people want to be free, what must they do? They have to shed the masters’ matrix of control – the laws that have been brainwashed into them from birth and the rules that are drilled into them every day – and then they will be able to see through the nexus of tyranny that the rulers have created to trap them.

When the people, en masse, no longer obey the laws of the controllers then the controllers have lost. Even with the army and police on their side, the controllers do not have sufficient resources to quell mass uprisings. That is their greatest fear. So, the princes of the world have become experts in “legitimising” their system of control. If the people buy into it then the controllers have won. In the West, “democracy”, religion and capitalism are the main tools to control the masses. In a democracy, the people vote for the system of control that’s imposed on them, so they have become accomplices in it and have no right to object. They are as culpable for the laws as the lawmakers themselves, or so the democratic logic goes. (In fact, casting a vote has nothing in common with lawmaking). With religion, “God” imposes commandments and everyone is obliged to obey the divine will or suffer the consequences: eternal damnation (i.e. this system seeks to terrify people into submission). As for capitalism, that’s designed to make people obsessed with consumerism, status and materialism; to keep the rats in the race, stuck forever in the rat trap.

The Gnostic teaching of “Sin for Salvation” is the antidote to all systems of control. Sin for Salvation is about defying the control matrix of the oppressors. Sin for Salvation breaks the brainwashing of the Power Elite.

How They Control You

The world is full of institutions of control, of people who want to dictate to you. Ours is a world that claims to prize freedom and yet is dedicated to the opposite – relentless control that strips people of every shred of freedom.

Mainstream religions are eager to impose sinister control over their followers. Here is a catalogue of some of their worst abuses. It’s selective; the list could have gone on forever.

How They Control Your Appearance

Muslim women are supposed to cover their bodies so that only their faces and hands are visible, and often even the face isn’t allowed to be shown. Their clothes are designed to conceal their “womanly curves” (so as not to inflame the lust of men). The burqa of Muslim women consists of a loose body covering (jilbab), plus a head covering (hijab), plus the face-veil (niqab). A more extreme face-veil called a purdah can be worn so that no part of the face can be seen. The burqa is supposedly designed to protect women’s modesty and ensure that they are treated with respect. The precise opposite is achieved: they are rendered worthy of no respect at all. They are scarcely human. They become mere objects, the chattels of men. They have no individual identities. No one can tell one from another. Can those who choose to dehumanise themselves like this have any claim to being treated as human?

The Koran says: “Men have a status above women.” “Good women are obedient…as for those from whom you fear disobedience…beat them.” “Your women are your fields, so go into them as you please.” A woman is allowed to inherit only half as much as a man. The witness of two women is needed to man that of one man. What kind of woman subscribes to a religion that so demeans her?

In England in a past century, a husband took legal action against the man with whom his wife had committed adultery on the grounds that the man had “trespassed on his property”. England has moved on; Islam hasn’t. Women are second-class citizens, entirely defined and controlled by the men in their lives. What level of brainwashing is required for Muslim women to assert with the utmost confidence that they are free, happy and treated much better under Islam than under any other religion?

Orthodox Jewish women are required to shave their heads and wear wigs when they get married because their natural hair might incite lust. Orthodox Jewish men wear dismal dark suits and hats. Many Jews wear the kippah: a skullcap. Tzitzit are special knotted “fringes” or “tassels” allowed to hang freely outside the clothing of Orthodox Jews. Their hair is required to be worn in certain characteristic ways. Many Jewish and Muslim men consider it forbidden to shave their beards.

Sikhs are obliged to follow the Five Ks:

1. Kesh: uncut hair and uncut beard. Sikhs, with their turbans and beards, are unmistakable. They have no freedom over whether or not to display their adherence to Sikhism. What sort of people willingly allow their appearance to be so relentlessly controlled? What manner of God would care in any way about whether or not someone cut their hair? This is not a requirement of God, but of men seeking control over others.

2. Kanga: a wooden comb used for maintenance of the Kesh.

3. Kara: an iron bracelet worn on the right wrist. This is said to be a physical reminder that a Sikh is bound to the Guru. In fact, it’s a symbol of being bound like a slave. No God has any interest whatever in whether people wear bracelets. This is not a requirement of God, but of men seeking control over others.

4. Kachera: specially designed cotton underwear. Supposedly intended to reflect modesty and high moral character, but in fact intended to make you ashamed of sex and your body, and to force you to submit to codes of conduct. No God has any interest whatever in what underwear people wear. This is not a requirement of God, but of men seeking control over others.

5. Kirpan: a sword. Supposedly a symbol of a Sikh’s commitment to defending his faith and protecting the weak; a symbol of bravery. In fact, an unambiguous symbol of violence, illustrating the underlying violence of this religion. No God of love, compassion and peace would ever support the use of such a symbol. This is not a requirement of God, but of men seeking control over others.

People who have surrendered their choices over their appearance have fully signed up to the control agenda. Wear whatever you like. Be free.

How They Control What You Eat And Drink

Muslims prohibit the eating and drinking of numerous substances, declaring them haraam – forbidden. They are: pork, all carnivores and birds of prey, animals slaughtered in the name of any god but Allah, carrion, blood, alcohol, intoxicants, anything that’s not “halal”. Jews must eat “kosher” food, which is essentially the same as halal food.

Catholics must not eat meat on Fridays.

Muslims are expected to fast during Ramadan. Catholics are supposed to give up something pleasurable for Lent.

God has no interest in what people eat and drink. Have whatever you like. Be free.

How They Control Your Behaviour

Muslims are obliged to greet each other by saying “as-salamu alaykum” (“peace be unto you”). They must say bismillah (“in the name of God”) before meals, and use only the right hand for eating and drinking. They have numerous hygiene practices concerned with washing their feet and hands, and shaving their body hair.

Muslim women are not permitted to shake hands with men who are unrelated to them. Most Muslims and Orthodox Jews are subjected to a rigid code of etiquette, designed to ensure that they do no interact with others in non-approved ways. Many Orthodox Jews try not to interact with “outsiders” at all. The same is true of many Muslims.

Muslims who commit adultery can be stoned to death or beheaded; thieves have their hands amputated; homosexuals can be hanged. Many minor indiscretions are penalised by flogging. Moral police are everywhere, spying on the people.

Muslims want to put apostates to death. The Church of Scientology has a “disconnection” policy whereby members have to break off all contact with those who have broken the rules or opposed the Church. The Jehovah’s Witnesses have a similar “disfellowshipping” procedure.

Behave in whatever way you deem is right. Be free.

How They Control Your Time

Muslims are expected to pray five times a day: at dawn, noon, afternoon, sunset and night. This is a classic brainwashing strategy, involving sleep deprivation and constant repetition of the desired behaviour. The “call to prayer” booms out from loudspeakers in mosques five times a day. Why should non-Muslims be subjected to this noise pollution? This practice shows no respect or tolerance for others. This is one of the primary characteristics of religions. They have an unflagging desire to push their beliefs down others’ throats. Muslims are certainly not alone in their disregard of those who do not share their beliefs. Religion, apart from an occasional important festival, should play no role at all in public spaces. It is a private matter.

Jews are expected to recite prayers and benedictions throughout the day. They pray when waking up in the morning, before eating, after eating, before going to bed and so on.

Shabbat – sundown on Friday night to sundown on Saturday night – plays a key role in Jewish religious practice. Endless rules and restrictions are specified, including 39 categories of melakhah: “work.” Lighting a fire, writing, switching on lights, shopping, driving cars, burning fuel, and using electricity are all forbidden. The Jewish Shabbat customs are amongst the most ridiculous ever devised. What God would possibly care if someone switched on a light or not? The type of God envisaged by the Shabbat is one of the most petty, stupid and tyrannical deities ever conceived.

Don’t allow your time and light switches to be controlled. Be free.

How They Control Your Thoughts

Muslims and Jews are expected to devote much of their time to studying and memorising the Koran and Torah respectively, since these texts are supposedly the “Word of God”. Muslims and Jews are not expected to read any rival holy books since that could lead them into temptation, doubt and the path of false prophets and idols. Until 1966, the Catholic Church had a formal list of prohibited books (Index Librorum Prohibitorum) that the faithful were never to read. (They still maintain an unofficial list, upon which books such as The Da Vinci Code and The Armageddon Conspiracy are placed, although, bizarrely, they have stopped making it publicly available.) Muslims burned Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses and sentenced the author to death (to their credit, they didn’t actually carry out the sentence). If their message is so good, why are they so scared of other texts?

Don’t let them control your thoughts. Read whatever you like. Study anything and everything. Be free.

How They Control Your Body

Muslim and Jewish men are ritually mutilated via circumcision to ensure that they bear the “brand” of their religion.

In the Gospel of Thomas, Jesus Christ was asked whether circumcision was necessary and his reply was, “If it were necessary then every father would beget a circumcised male.” Circumcision represents an explicit criticism of the work of the “Creator” since if God thought the foreskin was unnecessary he wouldn’t have created it in the first place. Circumcision has nothing to do with the will of God and everything to do with the desire of controllers to impose their “brand” on babies.

Never allow anyone to mark your body in any way for religious reasons. Be free.

How They Control Your Health

Orthodox Jews, by marrying “in”, have a severely restricted gene pool, leading to a number of terrible and often fatal genetic illnesses. Many Muslim families advocate marrying first cousins, again leading to widespread genetic abnormalities. Many Muslims practise “honour” killings when someone tries to break out of the strict control imposed on them. Such religious beliefs are extremely bad for your health.

Never allow anyone to make you marry against your will. Never engage in in-breeding to satisfy someone’s insane religious demands of you. Be free.

The Antidote to the Control Matrix

It’s easy to participate in the system of the controllers. Most people do it every day in every part of their lives. It takes effort and courage to break out.

The ancient Gnostics adopted two strategies for dealing with the controlling world of the Demiurge: ascetism or licentiousness. The ascetic approach was to withdraw from the world. They ate and drank little, needed little money, didn’t have conventional homes or jobs, avoided contact with members of the mainstream religions. They took themselves “off the grid”, so to speak. You can’t be controlled by a system in which you don’t participate.

The licentious approach is “Sin for Salvation” – deliberately breaking the rules of the controllers, purposely misusing and abusing the laws of the Demiurge. With this approach, you lose all fear of the controllers’ system.

The great Gnostic thinker Carpocrates was the main advocate of Sin for Salvation. Since the princes of the world were the servants of Satan then the disciples of Carprocrates felt no necessity to obey their rules. They mocked the restrictions imposed on Christians and Jews. In turn, they were accused of doing whatever is “irreligious and impious” and for holding that good and bad are matters of human opinion.

Carpocrates actively encouraged the stoking of the forbidden fires of desire, so as to reduce them to ashes. His disciples rejected marriage and private property and engaged in sex orgies and magic rituals. Carpocrates, making use of the secret Gospel of Mark, introduced mind-altering, ecstatic rituals designed to put disciples in the right mind to attain higher realities. The Carpocratians sought xenophrenic (strange-minded) states. Wallow in sensuality in order to attain perfection, Carpocrates preached. Once a man has received gnosis he can no longer sin. If he has become God, he is quite incapable of sinning.

Encratism is the practice of sexual restraint in erotic situations to increase the possibility of ecstatic states and gnosis. It is sex without the climax. The initiate was allowed sexual intimacy with a member of the opposite sex, but not consummation. The idea was to subject the initiate to maximum temptation, the prospect of the greatest pleasure, yet to require the initiate to resist, just as he should resist all of the temptations and seductions of the Demiurge’s world. If a male initiate penetrated a female partner, he was to deny himself orgasm.

Peccatism (from the Latin peccatum: sin) is the doctrine that sin should be indulged and is the basis of Sin for Salvation. There is a limited stock of sins, and these should be progressively exhausted. The law of the Demiurge should be undermined by intentional excess.

Carpocratians considered that souls had been tempted into Satan’s evil material world by the prospect of carnal delights and worldly pleasures. Only by sinning – by over-indulging in these temptations, by exploring them in every conceivable way – could the soul be sated and purged of all further interest. Only when the soul had grown weary of the superficial pleasures offered by Satan’s world could it resume a spiritual state sufficient to allow it to be admitted to the realm of light. You should experience everything that life has to offer so that you might grow weary of it, and be released from its spell.

Gnostic sects were regularly condemned for being licentious, immoral, and celebrating crime and vice. Gnostics were regarded as libertines, outlaws, and rebels. They were described as “antinomians” – those against the established law.

The Gnostic leader Basilides declared: “The perpetration of any voluptuous act whatever is a matter of indifference.”

A group of Gnostics called Borborites – the “filthy ones” – were alleged to wallow in moral and physical filth, to smear themselves with menstrual blood, semen, faeces and even afterbirth.

Prohibition A features a Sin for Salvation nightclub in Manhattan. The Millionaires’ Death Club features a Sin for Salvation ceremony involving a miraculous drug called NexS. The Last Bling King describes a complete rejection of all the values and rules of the Power Elite.

A famous anarchist slogan – “God is Evil” – is pure Gnosticism. To realise that the creator of this corrupt, malevolent world is the opposite of the “perfect” being that Christians, Jews and Muslims proclaim as the creator is the first step in the process of personal and public liberation. We have had three and a half thousand years of Judaism, two thousand years of Christianity and fourteen hundred years of Islam. Is the world a good place? Is it just and fair? Do people treat each other well? If these religions haven’t achieved a good world by now, why would anyone think they’re ever going to achieve it? So only stupid or wicked people would continue to follow these failed religions. The reason for their failure could scarcely be more obvious – they are Satanic religions reflecting the mind of the world’s malign creator. They are not designed to effect a good world, but the opposite.

And once you realise that the God of this world is a false God whose deluded supporters trumpet him as true, you will just as quickly realise that all of the earthly institutions that hold themselves up as exemplars of the “good” are equally false. Kings and queens, presidents and prime ministers, popes, priests, rabbis and imams, “democracy” and “freedom”, free market capitalism…everything you have been told is true is false, just as the creator is not God but Satan.

The Gnostic message is about waking people up and making them see the truth of this world. Sin for Salvation, where a person consciously and deliberately flouts the conventions and rules of this godforsaken earth, is a primary means of liberation, of experiencing a visceral release from the controllers of this false world. “Sin” is their definition, not God’s. Never believe their definitions.

It’s up to you, not them, to determine good and evil, and what you come up with will reflect whether you are a good or bad person. Many of the insanely greedy captains of Wall Street are practising Jews and Christians. Doesn’t that say all you need to know about Judaism and Christianity? These are religions of greed and selfishness, which is why they attract greedy and selfish people. Illumination is the religion that provides the antidote.

One of the primary aims of Illumination is to eliminate the scope for greed by establishing an economic system where the wealth of everyone falls within a narrow range. At the moment, the wealthiest people in the world are hundreds of millions of times richer than the poorest. Imagine a world where the richest man was no more than twenty times wealthier than the poorest: a moral world, a just world, a more equal world, a world where the rich would not have disproportionate power and could not trample over the weak. They – the controllers of the world – will do everything to sabotage this religion. They have worked for millennia to stamp out Illumination and the Illuminati, but we are still here and our day will come when good people realise they have been the victims of a grotesque Satanic con perpetrated by the likes of Moses, Jesus and Mohammed.

The Gnostic sage Marcion preached that the Old Testament was nothing but a sickening catalogue of the Demiurge’s hatred, violence and crimes against humanity. It’s remarkable that a book so evil could ever have been considered “good”. The Jehovah that appears in the Old Testament is a deranged, psychotic tyrant wallowing in human misery and inflicting as much pain as he can contrive.

Sin for Salvation is the road to redemption. It opens your eyes to the truth. Reject the Old World Order’s system of control. Find your own paths through life. An experiment in Europe showed that people drive better when traffic lights (systems of control) are removed. So it is with sin. People will be more moral when all the codes of morality are turned off and people are able to use their own judgement to decide what is right and wrong.

Usually, the sexual aspect of Sin for Salvation is emphasised, as it is here, but in fact Sin for Salvation applies to everything. It’s a mindset. It’s about not buying into the laws and attitudes of those who would control you. It’s about having an open mind about what “sin” actually is. It’s about not automatically subscribing to someone else’s conception of sin. There are many sins in this world – such as the infinite greed of Wall Street bankers and their ilk – that are held up as virtues and qualities to be emulated. Always be on the lookout for sins that masquerade as goodness. Always be on the lookout for healthy activities that are condemned as sinful.

The captains of Wall Street break no laws when they bury their snouts in the money trough – because they themselves constructed the laws. But we all know that these people are morally wrong. We all know they should be stopped. So why aren’t we doing something? The law is not there to protect us but to prevent us from acting against them.

Arthur Rimbaud, the radical and extraordinary 19th Century French poet, came into contact with the French chapter of the Illuminati and they inspired him to seek his higher self.

Rimbaud famously said, “The poet becomes a seer through a long, immense, and reasoned derangement of all the senses.”

“…[he becomes] the great invalid, the great criminal, the great damned – and the supreme Sage!”

Rimbaud was one of the least conventional men in history. He paid no heed at all to the controllers.

The Marquis de Sade, Baudelaire, Nietzsche, Schopenhauer, Aleister Crowley, Antonin Artaud, William Blake are all other good examples of people who rejected the conventions of society. They are role models for those seeking freedom from the control matrix. Postmodernism: deconstruction, the death of the grand narrative, the death of the author, the death of art, the death of God, the death of the real, hyperreality, the “other”, “excluded histories” – it all helps to challenge the dominance of the prevailing control narrative. Everyone should become a postmodernist.

Hieronymus Bosch’s famous painting The Garden of Earthly Delights is a symbolic depiction of a Sin for Salvation ceremony.

The Illuminati promote the two Gnostic paths: asceticism and licentiousness. Some members favour one over the other; some alternate between the two. Which do you prefer?

So, it’s up to you. Find the ways that allow you to escape the control matrix of the Old World Order. Embrace transgression: it’s only a label. Practise sex magic if that’s what you like. Participate in Dionysian rites. The OWO have always hated unrestrained sexual activity because of its power to disrupt networks of control. We live in a highly sexualised society and yet it’s “capitalist” sex – used for making money – rather than true, raw, passionate sex. In fact, the OWO want to swamp us with images of sex that make us part with our money, but they don’t want us to actually have sex, or rather they want us to have sex within the narrow confines of “family and religion”. It’s all part of their control system.

Arguably, we have never lived in a more repressed and Puritanical society. Baudrillard said that Disneyland was built to conceal the fact that the whole of America is now an infantilised fantasy world. In the case of sex, sexual imagery is deployed everywhere to conceal the fact that humanity has never been more anti-sex. How is it possible to have sex “scandals” in a world so apparently awash with sex and with such an allegedly liberal attitude towards sex? In ancient Greece and Rome, orgies, pornography and promiscuity were taken for granted. Many cultures throughout history, especially those concerned with liberation, have embraced extreme sexuality. In the 1960s, hippies told everyone to make love, not war. Where are the hippies now? We certainly know where the wars are. The control matrix loves war and hates sex. The hippies are now the generals. Isn’t that the way the world works?

“Thou Shalt Not,” the controllers say.

“Thou Shalt, Thou Shalt, Thou Shalt, Thou Shalt, Thou Shalt,” we say.

Reject their Mind Control.

Their sins are false.

Sin for Salvation.

Source: armageddonconspiracy