YouTube alters search algorithm over fake Las Vegas conspiracy videos - Hiduth.com

YouTube alters search algorithm over fake Las Vegas conspiracy videos: YouTube has made changes to its algorithms after it was strongly condemned for promoting offensive and false conspiracy theory videos about the Las Vegas shooting.

The move to shift the way it delivers search results contradicts YouTube’s earlier statements defending its performance during breaking news.

After a gunman inside the Mandalay Bay hotel fired on a music festival, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more, videos claiming that the shooting was a hoax and a “false flag” spread like wildfire on YouTube, earning millions of views.

A “Las Vegas shooting” search on the Google-owned platform led users to numerous videos questioning whether the government was lying about the basic facts of the tragedy and suggesting victims could be “actors”.

On Wednesday, a YouTube spokesperson insisted the site was highlighting reputable videos and said conspiracy videos the Guardian discovered on its search page did not violate its standards. But less than 24 hours later the company altered its position, implementing changes to its platform in a direct effort to better promote reputable sources.

A YouTube source confirmed on Thursday that the company tweaked its search algorithms late on Wednesday night, hours after survivors and victims’ relatives criticised the company for prominently featuring videos with hoax claims. YouTube had been working on this change for months and decided to push it out early this week, the source said. It is unclear how the new algorithm functions or whether it is effective in downgrading falsified accounts of the attack.

YouTube declined to answer questions about the changes, which were first reported in the Wall Street Journal.

YouTube’s initial statements, followed by its readjusted algorithms, speak to the broader ethical challenges technology companies face regarding their role in providing major platforms for fake news and propaganda. Facebook and Google were both caught promoting rightwing blogs and conspiracy sites hours after the Las Vegas shooting, forcing the corporations to admit that they had made mistakes in spreading misinformation about the identity of the shooter.

Silicon Valley has faced heightened scrutiny over the last year for allowing political propaganda and fake news to reach wide audiences, possibly playing a part in Russia’s efforts to interfere with the US presidential election.

Conspiracy theorists regularly spread unsubstantiated “false flag” conspiracy theories after mass shootings in the US, sometimes leading to real-world harassment and bullying of victims and survivors. But some fear that YouTube and other social media sites have amplified the problem by connecting people who believe tragedies are staged and actively presenting them with similar content that confirms their suspicions.

A “Las Vegas shooting” search on Thursday, after the algorithmic change had taken place, produced substantially more reputable videos, mostly from mainstream news sources. One conspiracy video still featured prominently, however, along with a warning from the creator of the clip that YouTube was trying to censor it. It later disappeared.